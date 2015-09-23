6 Ways to Organise Your Office for Increased Productivity

Having an organised office saves you time and money. It helps to keep your workers happier and less stressed too. They’ll be more productive.

Create Activity Hubs

If you use machines like a copier, traditional fax machine or envelope stuffing machine, you should keep all the relevant supplies in a central location. You’ll need extra paper for the copier and fax, and envelopes for the letter folding machine. You can keep all the materials and supplies you need in a central location for easier use.

Cloud Storage

When it comes to being organised, it helps to have a central spot for all the company’s files and documents too. This is especially helpful when it’s a document that everyone needs for their work. A service like Google Drive or Dropbox are terrific for saving documents and files. They allow anyone with the password to access and save documents too.

What is “cloud storage”?

Project and Task Management

A project or task management system keeps projects on track by allowing colleagues and co-workers to leave messages and create to-do lists. It eliminates the need for emails back and forth. All conversations are kept with the proper task. It helps to eliminate confusion and missed tasks.

Task management cycle

Taxes

Every business should have someone to take care of the books. That person will track projects, process any payments in a timely manner and record business expenses. Don’t wait until the end of the year to bring all this information to a licensed tax advisor or to the company’s CPA. Bring all the information to the tax advisor early to make sure everything is running smoothly.

Inbox Organisation

Every email the company has ever received should not be kept in the inbox. All incoming emails should be filed in a folder or archived. Take the time to unsubscribe to newsletters that you no longer need or want. Create an email system that sends non-important emails to folders automatically. It helps to keep the process running smoothly. You don’t have to bother with those at all when starting your work day.

Purge the Desktop

While it’s important to keep your computer’s files organised, the top of the desk where papers can pile up is essential for a good work structure too. It’s easy to let this area become cluttered with papers and files. Make sure that all files are organised into a file cabinet and labelled correctly. Loose papers should be filed into existing folders or create new files for them. It’s helpful to organise papers at the end of each work day, so that you can start fresh in the morning.

Whether you are the sole owner of your business or have one or more employees, you should keep your office organised to be more productive. If you don’t have your own office, you can visit Servcorp Malaysia. http://www.servcorp.com.my/en/serviced-offices/ for a serviced office.