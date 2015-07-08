The Ultimate Cheat Sheet for Your Solo Business

When you’re first starting your business, you might be working from the kitchen table or a space in the garage. You don’t have the money for office space, but there are times when an office space can elevate your business. Client or investor meetings should be held in an office, but you might not be able to afford an office with all its expenses. This is where a serviced office can benefit your solo business.

Setup Costs

A traditional office costs money that you don’t have. You’ll need equipment like multi-line phones, fax machines and copiers. Office furniture can be quite a hefty investment. You’d need office desks, chairs, meeting room furniture and reception couches and chairs. All of the details that make an office professional can be found in a serviced office for a fraction of the price. A serviced office comes fully furnished to alleviate the costs of stocking your office.

Quick Setup

Along with buying furniture, an office requires utilities like electricity, phone lines, heating and cooling. You’ll need to put a deposit on the office whether you’re renting or buying the space. It takes a long time to find the space and have all the items lined up for using the office. With a serviced office, the space is ready for use immediately. It’s perfect for quick meetings that don’t require a lot of setup.

Business Address

In some cases, you don’t want to advertise to prospective clients or business partners that you’re working out of your kitchen. A serviced office allows you to have a business address that shows clients that you’re a serious business owner with a permanent address.

Fixed Fees

With a traditional office, you won’t know the costs associated with keeping the office fully functional each month. Electricity, heating, cooling and water are all fluctuating costs that you won’t be able to plan each month with accuracy. With a serviced office, you’ll be able to spend exactly what’s in your budget for this expense. The fees don’t fluctuate month to month since you only pay for the office when you need it, and for exactly the time you need.

A serviced office provides serious benefits for the solo business owner. You can have office space quickly and without all the hassle of a traditional office, which saves your business money. Visit http://www.servcorp.com.my/en/serviced-offices/ for information.